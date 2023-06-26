ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.06.2023 Social News

Policeman reported dead after collapsing during penalty shootout at Ho Sports Stadium

Policeman reported dead after collapsing during penalty shootout at Ho Sports Stadium
26.06.2023 LISTEN

A policeman has been reported dead after he collapsed during a football match at the Ho Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The football encounter was between Ho-based Home Stars and Inter Allies in a cagey division two league final match, when the incident occurred.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency indicated that the policeman, known as Philip Nii Teye Lomotey, had collapsed during the penalty shootout and was rushed to the Ho Teaching Hospital, but was declared dead by the physicians.

Lomotey was said to be a lover of the game and the Ho District Chairman of the Referees Association of Ghana, as well as an instructor at the Regional Police Training School, Ho.

He was said to be seated behind the dignitaries at the prominent stand when he suffered what eyewitnesses said could be a heart attack.

Mr Divine Bosson, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive and others present expressed shock as news of his demise spread among the thousands of spectators at the stadium to watch the match.

Many questioned the safety of the stadium as it lacked safety structures for the large numbers, hindering access in times of emergencies.

It also has a single entrance with no ambulance for emergency evacuations.

GNA

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

Expect long queues at LPG outlets due to gas shortage within the next 48 hours —LPG Marketers announce Expect long queues at LPG outlets due to gas shortage within the next 48 hours —...

15 minutes ago

Member of Parliament MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekporleft and H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Assin North: Akufo-Addo blaming Gyakye Quayson for lack of development an 'excus...

34 minutes ago

Assin North by-elections: Basintale describes Akufo-Addos Gyakye Quayson heading to jail comment as reckless Assin North by-elections: Basintale describes Akufo-Addo’s ‘Gyakye Quayson headi...

42 minutes ago

Reno Omokri, Nigerian author and activist Make money, women are naturally attracted to success – Men told

46 minutes ago

Assin North by-elections: NDC feels the people are stupid; ignore claims NPP wants to legalize LGBTQ —Gyewu-Appiah Assin North by-elections: NDC feels the people are ‘stupid’; ignore claims NPP w...

2 hours ago

We're ready for the Assin North by-election on Tuesday - EC We're ready for the Assin North by-election on Tuesday - EC 

2 hours ago

Policeman reported dead after collapsing during penalty shootout at Ho Sports Stadium Policeman reported dead after collapsing during penalty shootout at Ho Sports St...

2 hours ago

Dampare disarm bodyguards ahead of Assin North By-election Dampare disarm bodyguards ahead of Assin North By-election

2 hours ago

Opuni trial: De Novo judge being transferred Opuni trial: ‘De Novo’ judge being transferred

2 hours ago

Halt implementation of multiple daily draws and engage stakeholders more — CLOAWA to NLA Halt implementation of multiple daily draws and engage stakeholders more — CLOAW...

More News...
body-container-line