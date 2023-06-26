Dampare disarm bodyguards ahead of Assin North By-election

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has ordered all bodyguards of Members of Parliament (MPs) and other state officials to hand over their weapons ahead of the Assin North by-election in the Central Region.

This directive, issued less than 24 hours before the polls on Tuesday, aims to ensure a safe and peaceful electoral process.

The IGP’s order came after a high-level meeting between the leadership of the Ghana Police Service, political parties, and the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) on Monday.

The meeting discussed security measures for the upcoming by-election, and as a result, the IGP directed the bodyguards of MPs and state officials to submit their weapons to either the nearest police station within the Assin North Constituency or the Police Election Command Centre at Assin Breku.

Emphasizing the importance of this directive, the IGP stated that the weapons would only be returned to the bodyguards after the election, and only upon specific instructions to do so.

Furthermore, he instructed the bodyguards not to carry their side arms, such as pistols, to polling stations and collation centers.

The IGP also warned that punitive action would be taken against anyone who fails to comply with this directive.

This measure aims to prevent any potential violence or security threats during the by-election and ensure a smooth and fair electoral process.

The Assin North by-election has attracted significant attention due to the disqualification of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr. James Gyakye Quayson, over dual citizenship allegations.

This decision by the Cape Coast High Court necessitated the by-election, and various political parties are competing for the vacant seat.

The IGP’s directive to disarm all bodyguards is a proactive step toward maintaining public safety and fostering a peaceful electoral environment.

The police, in collaboration with the Electoral Commission and political parties, are working together to ensure the successful execution of the Assin North by-election.

