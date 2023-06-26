ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Eid-ul Adha: Muslims lament over high cost of sacrificial animals

Social News Eid-ul Adha: Muslims lament over high cost of sacrificial animals
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

With just two days to the celebration of Eidul Adha, numerous Muslims nationwide are expressing their concerns about the high cost of acquiring sacrificial animals.

Eidul Adha is an important Islamic festival that involves the act of sacrifice, which is a religious obligation for Muslims. Animals such as sheep, cows, and camels are commonly used for this purpose.

This year, many Muslims are voicing their dissatisfaction with the steep prices of these animals, deeming them excessively high.

When Citi News visited the Pusuga cattle market in the Nanumba North municipality of the Northern region to assess the situation, it was observed that prices of ruminants have gone up.

At the Pusuga cattle market, customers expressed their discontentment with the high costs associated with purchasing animals.

For instance, cattle that were priced at GH¢3,000 in 2022 are now being sold at prices ranging from GH¢7,000 to GH¢8,000.

Customers seeking to purchase sheep also expressed their concerns about the high prices.

Sheep, which previously sold between GH¢1,000 and GH¢1,200, are now being sold for prices ranging from GH¢2,000 to GH¢3,000.

Citi News engaged with several potential buyers who shared their frustrations regarding the inflated prices.

“The prices of the animals are just too much,” a customer lamented.

However, the cattle sellers informed Citi News that they are experiencing profitable business transactions.

Amadu Ahmed, the chief of the Fulanis in this area, said: “The market here is very good. Sales are going on well and the customers are commending us for our prices compared to other places. Here our prices are low, and I want to assure the customer that our cattle here are genuine. Recently we have cases of cattle theft and I want to tell everyone that if you buy a cow here, you can be rest assured that it is not a stolen animal”.

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

Expect long queues at LPG outlets due to gas shortage within the next 48 hours —LPG Marketers announce Expect long queues at LPG outlets due to gas shortage within the next 48 hours —...

15 minutes ago

Member of Parliament MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekporleft and H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Assin North: Akufo-Addo blaming Gyakye Quayson for lack of development an 'excus...

34 minutes ago

Assin North by-elections: Basintale describes Akufo-Addos Gyakye Quayson heading to jail comment as reckless Assin North by-elections: Basintale describes Akufo-Addo’s ‘Gyakye Quayson headi...

42 minutes ago

Reno Omokri, Nigerian author and activist Make money, women are naturally attracted to success – Men told

46 minutes ago

Assin North by-elections: NDC feels the people are stupid; ignore claims NPP wants to legalize LGBTQ —Gyewu-Appiah Assin North by-elections: NDC feels the people are ‘stupid’; ignore claims NPP w...

2 hours ago

We're ready for the Assin North by-election on Tuesday - EC We're ready for the Assin North by-election on Tuesday - EC 

2 hours ago

Policeman reported dead after collapsing during penalty shootout at Ho Sports Stadium Policeman reported dead after collapsing during penalty shootout at Ho Sports St...

2 hours ago

Dampare disarm bodyguards ahead of Assin North By-election Dampare disarm bodyguards ahead of Assin North By-election

2 hours ago

Opuni trial: De Novo judge being transferred Opuni trial: ‘De Novo’ judge being transferred

2 hours ago

Halt implementation of multiple daily draws and engage stakeholders more — CLOAWA to NLA Halt implementation of multiple daily draws and engage stakeholders more — CLOAW...

More News...
body-container-line