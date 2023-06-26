ModernGhana logo
I’ll brighten entire Legon campus with streetlights – John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor and politician, John Setor Dumelo has donated some streetlights to the University of Ghana’s main campus, Legon.

The streetlights, which were being given to the security personnel, are targeted at the Evandy/Bani hostel stretch of road, which is said to pose threats to students at night.

In a tweet on Monday, June 26, the aspiring Ayawaso West Wougon NDC Parliamentary candidate said he will do more.

He said: "Last night, I donated floodlights/streetlights to the University of Ghana (Legon) security to be fixed on the Evandy/Bani hostel stretch of road.

“This will help brighten that road and hopefully reduce attacks by armed thieves on students. I will be donating more street lights in the upcoming weeks to brighten up the entire Legon campus."

After losing the 2020 parliamentary elections, John Dumelo is looking forward to clinching the seat for the opposition party in 2024.

However, his bid has been challenged by fellow actor and friend Frederick Nuamah, who is also keen on leading the party as its Parliamentary candidate.

The primary election has, however, been put on hold pending further directives from the party leadership.

Isaac Donkor
