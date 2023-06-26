ModernGhana logo
Make money, women are naturally attracted to success – Men told

Social News Reno Omokri, Nigerian author and activist
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Reno Omokri, Nigerian author and activist

Reno Omokri, a popular Nigerian author and activist, has advised men to look for money instead of praying for a woman who will accept their poor life.

The activist said women are naturally created to move towards where they can enjoy soft life.

In a tweet on Monday, June 26, the activist observed the popular phrase, “gold digger,” which is being used by some men to describe ladies who rely on them for financial support.

He likened money and poverty to salt and sugar referring to ladies as ants who will always go for the sugar because of its sweetness.

His post reads, "It is only men who don't understand natural and spiritual principles that think women are gold diggers. Let me ask you a question.

"If you put salt and sugar on a table, what will an ant go for? Of course, sugar! God designed ants to follow sweetness. And God designed women to follow success. That is why He created Eve for Adam only after Adam became a successful gardener.

"Not BEFORE. After. Just as it is unnatural for an ant to go after salt, likewise, it is unnatural for a woman to be attracted to failure. So, go and make money and stop expecting unnatural, unspiritual, and unscientific expectations from women!"

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

