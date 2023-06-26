ModernGhana logo
'We have no regard for our Ghana passport because we don't have confidence in our economy' — Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, and Presidential candidate aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed his concerns about Ghanaians' lack of confidence and hope in the country's economy.

In a tweet on June 23, 2023, Mr Agyapong stated that many Ghanaians proudly hold passports from other countries, such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany, due to the hardships they experienced in Ghana.

He stressed the need for a shift in mindset and a renewed sense of patriotism to address this issue.

Mr Agyapong stated in his tweet, “As a result of the hardship in this country Ghanaians are proud to say that I have an American passport, I have a British passport, I have a Canadian passport and I have a German passport.

“We have no regard for our Ghanaian passport because we don’t have confidence in our economy.”

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Mr Agyapong called on government to breathe hope and confidence into the country.

“We must change that and to do that, we have to change our mindset about patriotism,” he stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

