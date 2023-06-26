UE/R: Midwifery students sensitized on prevention and containing violent extremism in Bolga

The National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) has organized a sensitization session for the Bolgatanga Midwifery Training College students in the Upper East Region.

The sensitization touched on peace-building mechanisms and gender dimensions on violent extremisms: strategies for enhancing social cohesion and early warning as part of sensitization for the tertiary level institutions on preventing and containing violent extremism.

The whole of the West Africa sub-region is hit with violent extreme activities. Against this backdrop, the NCCE with funding support from the European Union, carried out research in January this year which indicates that Ghana is not immune from violent extremism. This is due to the fact that all the factors that befall other countries are present here in Ghana, and the State cannot sit unconcern.

The Upper East Regional Director of the NCCE, Mawuli Abgenu explained that, preventing and containing violent extremism is been rolled out in eight regions of Ghana, five regions of the north including Bono, Bono East and Oti.

The peculiar situation with border communities especially the Upper East Region he said is that "we border Burkina Faso and Togo and both countries are suffering from violent extremism which already has a spillover effect in Ghana with refugees scattered around Bawku and its environs. The Regional Director indicated that it was necessary sensitizations are carried out for the youth and communities in order to create some resilience in societies to identify early warning signs countering violent extremism within the communities.

Professor David Millar of Millar Institute for Transdisciplinary and Development Studies of Millar Open University (MITDS/MOU), stated that the youth get more encouraged by the elderly sharing their experience on how they the youth can be a solution to their problems than long speeches. Professor Millar said the causes of violent extremism is often associated with the youth, particularly the girls who are being used extensively to propagate and support their actions.

He noted that for Ghana to prepare for any eventuality, the focus should be centred on the youth and deal with the negativities that make them prone to violent extremisms.

Against this backdrop, Prof Millar commended NCCE for taking the lead in this regard in its small way despite logistical constraints.

"Rather than giving long sermons from books, elders should share experience and examples on how the youth are able to provide solutions to the pending problems," he emphasised.

Story filed by: Emmnauel Akayeti