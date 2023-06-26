National Peace Council, TADO hold non-violence workshop for political party youth leaders in Tamale

The National Peace Council (NPC), in an attempt to promote peaceful engagement and constructive dialogue among political youth party leaders in Tamale and its environs, has collaborated with the Tamale Archdiocesan Development Office (TADO) in organizing a two-day non-violence workshop.

The workshop, aimed at fostering a culture of non-violence and conflict resolution, was held on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the Radach Lodge and Conference Center and provided a platform for 50 political youth leaders to engage in meaningful discussions, share experiences, and develop skills to address conflicts peacefully and constructively.

With Ghana's upcoming elections in 2024, the workshop assumed significant importance in promoting a peaceful electoral process and ensuring the active participation of young leaders in shaping the nation's future.

During the two-day workshop, participants were exposed to a range of topics related to non-violence, conflict management, and effective communication.

It was under the Strengthening Capacities for Peaceful Coexistence in Tamale Archdiocese (SCOPE) Project and facilitated by the Northern Regional Secretary of the National Peace Council (NPC) and officers from the Tamale Archdiocesan Development Office (TADO).

The participants were engaged in thought-provoking discussions, group activities, and role-plays focused on building empathy, understanding diverse perspectives, and finding common ground for peaceful resolutions.

The training emphasized the importance of promoting a culture of tolerance, respect, and inclusivity in the political landscape. It also exposed the participants to strategies that would help address conflicts within their respective parties, encourage issue-based discussions, and discourage violence or aggression as a means of achieving political goals.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Friday, June 23, 2023, the Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council for the Northern Region, Reverend Father Thaddeus Kuusah, commended the participants for their commitment to promoting non-violence and peaceful politics.

He emphasized that the workshop's objective was to equip young leaders with the necessary skills and tools to navigate challenges and disagreements peacefully.

Rev. Father Kuusah further urged them to use their influence to foster a climate of peace and unity in the upcoming Local Level Elections so that area would be peaceful before, during, and after the election.

"As the nation prepares for the upcoming elections, it is hoped that the principles and practices instilled during the workshop will contribute to a peaceful electoral process and further strengthen Ghana's democratic values," he said.

He explain that the National Peace Council was committed to promoting sustainable development and peaceful coexistence in the region.

He also underscored the importance of nurturing young leaders who prioritize peaceful dialogue, respect for human rights, and the overall well-being of the community.

In an interview, some of the participants expressed gratitude to the National Peace Council and TADO for organizing the workshop and pledged to apply the knowledge and skills acquired to foster a peaceful political environment.

"We can't thank the National Peace Council and the Tamale Archdiocesan Development Office enough for this knowledge we received within the two days. We have only Ghana as our motherland, and cannot afford to destabilize it. So to me, the training was very necessary," stated a participant.