Obuasi Municipal Assembly distributes 15000 coconut seedlings to farmers

By Sampson Manu || Obuasi Municipal
Over 50 farmers in the Obuasi Municipality have benefited from 15000 coconut seedlings as part of the government's Planting for Exports and Rural Development (PERD) program.

The program is aimed at promoting rural economic growth to improve household incomes of rural farmers through the provision of certified improved seedlings, extension services, business support, and regulatory mechanisms.

The Municipal Coordinating Director Stephen Tecku who handed over the seedlings to the beneficiary farmers on behalf of the MCE said the Assembly appreciates the importance of the PERD program and the impact it has made so far hence it has committed resources to it to make sure farmers in Obuasi benefit from the program.

"We at the Obuasi Municipal Assembly share in the President's vision to develop the country through Agriculture. We believe that through the PERD program, the country's exchange rate will improve. We are committed to ensuring that the program succeeds," he stated.

In an interaction with the farmers, Mr. Tecku admonished them to grow the seedlings, protect them to ensure that the intended objectives of the PERD program are achieved.

The Municipal Agric Director Yaw Owusu Donkor lauded the Municipal Chief Executive for Obuasi Hon. Elijah Adansi-Bonah for taking a keen interest in the PERD program. He said the investment made into the program from the Assembly lends credence to the interest the Assembly has to ensure the program succeeds.

He mentioned the importance of the PERD program saying it will improve the living conditions of farmers especially those in the rural areas and ensure that the country maximises its exports.

"It is important to note that, these seedlings are given for free to farmers. This is a novelty and I must admit we need to laud the government for such a bold policy," he stated.

Mr. Donkor again alluded to the successful implementation of the PERD program in the Obuasi Municipality. He said the Agric extension officers have been deployed to make sure they offer the best technical support to the farmers to ensure the program succeeds.

Paul Agyei, a farmer praised the Obuasi Municipal Assembly for making the coconut seedlings available for farmers. He assured that the seedlings will be used for the right purpose to ensure the PERD program succeeds.

