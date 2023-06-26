Severe flooding engulfs Bonsa as river bursts its banks at Tarkwa

Bonsa River in Tarkwa in the Western region has overflown its banks resulting in severe flooding that has wreaked havoc on major parts of the town.

The rising waters have forced residents to abandon their cars, with buildings now surrounded by a deluge of water.

Nana Esi, a journalist from Space FM, told Citi Newsroom that the river had been running high for some days, but it had not indicated an imminent overflow until three days of relentless rainfall pounded the area.

As a result of the flooding, Tarkwa’s connection with the Bonsa area has been entirely severed, leading to significant traffic congestion within the township.

The residents of Tarkwa find themselves grappling with the challenges posed by the rising waters.

She added that the local authorities have been mobilized to respond to the crisis, coordinating efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected residents.

-Citi Newsroom