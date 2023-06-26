ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Severe flooding engulfs Bonsa as river bursts its banks at Tarkwa

Social News Severe flooding engulfs Bonsa as river bursts its banks at Tarkwa
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Bonsa River in Tarkwa in the Western region has overflown its banks resulting in severe flooding that has wreaked havoc on major parts of the town.

The rising waters have forced residents to abandon their cars, with buildings now surrounded by a deluge of water.

Nana Esi, a journalist from Space FM, told Citi Newsroom that the river had been running high for some days, but it had not indicated an imminent overflow until three days of relentless rainfall pounded the area.

626202313605-rwnyqdcp53-626202311233-bonsa-2-

As a result of the flooding, Tarkwa’s connection with the Bonsa area has been entirely severed, leading to significant traffic congestion within the township.

The residents of Tarkwa find themselves grappling with the challenges posed by the rising waters.

She added that the local authorities have been mobilized to respond to the crisis, coordinating efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected residents.

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

Malik Basintale Assin North by-election: Stop comparing Abu Sakande’s case to Gyakye Quayson; th...

47 minutes ago

We have no regard for our Ghana passport because we dont have confidence in our economy —Kennedy Agyapong ‘We have no regard for our Ghana passport because we don’t have confidence in ou...

52 minutes ago

NPP trying to expunge Gyakye Quayson from parliament to scrap anti-LGBTQ bill —Malik Basintale NPP trying to expunge Gyakye Quayson from parliament to scrap anti-LGBTQ bill — ...

2 hours ago

Severe flooding engulfs Bonsa as river bursts its banks at Tarkwa Severe flooding engulfs Bonsa as river bursts its banks at Tarkwa

3 hours ago

Assin North: Vote for someone who can go to parliament to work; not someonewho will end up in jail – Akufo-Addo Assin North: Vote for someone who can go to parliament to work; not someone who ...

3 hours ago

Everything my hand touches shall be blessed; I will take Ghana to the next level – Joe Ghartey Everything my hand touches shall be blessed; I will take Ghana to the next level...

3 hours ago

IGP leads Police entourage to Assin North ahead of Tuesdays by-election IGP leads Police entourage to Assin North ahead of Tuesday’s by-election

3 hours ago

REUTERSCooper Inveen Clashes at opposition headquarters overshadow Sierra Leone elections

4 hours ago

Pay journalists deserving salaries - GJA Chairman to media owners Pay journalists deserving salaries - GJA Chairman to media owners

4 hours ago

Go form your own party if you believe Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has failed — Bawumia's aide blasts NPP aspirants Go form your own party if you believe Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has failed — Bawumi...

More News...
body-container-line