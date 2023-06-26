Northern Regional GJA organizes socialization and dinner night for stakeholders

The Northern Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) organized an engaging socialization and dinner night, bringing together journalists and various stakeholders from the region.

The event, held at the Presidential Banquet at the Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) on Friday, June 23, 2023, served as a platform for networking, dialogue, and collaboration among media professionals and key stakeholders.

Journalists from print, broadcast, and online media outlets across the region, along with representatives from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), government agencies, and other important stakeholders, attended the event.

The Socialization and Dinner Night provided a relaxed and informal setting for participants to interact, exchange ideas, and strengthen relationships, fostering a spirit of camaraderie among the media fraternity and their partners.

The evening commenced with a warm welcome from the Northern Regional GJA Chairman Mr. Yakubu Abdul-Majeed who expressed gratitude to all attendees for their continued support and cooperation in advancing journalism and promoting media excellence in the region.

Mr. Abdul-Majeed emphasized the significance of such gatherings in promoting mutual understanding and collaboration between journalists and stakeholders.

He underscored the vital role of the media in the development of Tamale and the entire region, urging media owners and managers to create a conducive environment for journalists to operate effectively such as providing deserving salaries and equipping them with the necessary tools and equipment to work with.

The Chairman reaffirmed the commitment of GJA to protecting all journalists in the region and warned against physical attacks on journalists, emphasizing that the association would leave no stone unturned in seeking justice for maltreated journalists.

He encouraged individuals who have been affected by the work of journalists to seek redress through legal channels rather than resorting to physical violence.

He used the occasion to thank the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) for its continued support of the works of the GJA and for providing space for the event.

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Tamale Metro and chairman for the event, Hon. Sule Salifu, in his remarks, thanked the GJA for the initiative and charged the journalists, to be circumspect in their reportage as they were dealing with humans and institutions.

He also pledged the support of the Tamale Metro Assembly and the Regional Coordinating Council to the welfare of journalists and media houses in the region.

The Mayor also encouraged members of the ink fraternity to focus their lenses on developmental issues rather than paying more attention to negative events.

The Chief Director of the National Regional Coordinating Council Mr. Alhassan Issahaku, on behalf of the Northern Regional Minister Alhaji Shaani Alhassan Shaibu, lauded the peaceful collaboration that existed between the GJA and the RCC.

He also said thanked the journalists for their positive role in maintaining peace and promoting the development of the region.

In a solidarity message, some members of the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) who were invited to the event, thanked the GJA, especially the Northern Regional Executives, for promoting unity among practitioners and also contributing to the development of the area.

They also appealed to the media to tell the good stories that were found in the North and minimize their concentration on the bad news.