Honour your tax obligations – DCE advises residents

The District Chief Executive for Offinso North, Mr. Albert Sefa Boampong has called on the Assembly Members and the citizenry to support the Assembly's effort to help in intensify public education in raising its internally generated funds to address the challenges confronting the various communities within the District.

He said, the Assembly had performed well in its internal revenue mobilization and needs to continue with it.

Hon Sefa Boampong made the call at the first ordinary meeting of the Offinso North District Assembly General meeting held at the District Assembly Conference Hall Akumadan.

Updating the members of the Assembly, the DCE dwelled on major key areas of the Assembly including security, finances of the Assembly, common fund, development projects, health, education, agriculture and rural electrification.

According to the DCE, a total of Two Hundred and Fifty-six Thousand, Three Hundred and Ninety-one Ghana cedis, Twenty-five Pesewas (GHS 256,391.25) was realized as of May, 2023 out of the estimated revenue of Six Hundred Thousand and Ninety-Nine Ghana cedis (GHS600,099.00), representing 43% of the target set for the year.

On District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), Hon. Sefa Boampong said the Assembly received an amount of Two Hundred and Thirty-five Thousand, Nine Hundred and Eighty- six Ghana cedis, Seventy-Four pesewas were (GHS235,986.74) from the central government as its fourth quarter share of the District Assemblies Common Fund for the year 2022.

According to him, with this financial support, the Assembly has embarked on several development projects across the district.

Hon. Albert Safe Boampong disclosed this at the first ordinary meeting of the Offinso North District Assembly held at the Akumadam, the district capital.

The DCE commended the Member of Parliament Hon, Collins Augustine Ntim for his numerous contribution toward the development of the area ranging from education, health, agriculture, sanitation, roads among others and called him to do more.

In his brief remarks, the Member of Parliament for the area, who also doubled as the Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hon Collins Augustine Ntim assured the house of more developmental projects and asked for their support to implement them successful for the betterment of the people.

On security, the MP announced that the district would soon be upgraded to Divisional Police status with sub-stations across the district to provide more security in the area.

In his welcome address, the Presiding Member of the Assembly, Hon, Francis Awuah commended the Assembly members for their tireless effort in helping the work of the Assembly.

He, therefore, urged the Assembly Members to contribute to the deliberations of the day as they consider the report of the various sub-committees to help develop the District.