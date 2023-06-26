Assin North: Vote for someone who can go to parliament to work; not someone who will end up in jail – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in Assin North over the weekend and campaigned massively for Charles Opoku, the Parliamentary candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the by-election.

Addressing a huge crowd of NPP supporters, the President urged the electorates in Assin North to vote for a candidate who can actually go to parliament to serve and not a candidate who may end up in jail.

“We should not support or vote for individuals who are entangled in legal controversies that may eventually lead them to face imprisonment.

“We need someone who can come and help you. Someone who will work in your interest. I heard Gyakye Quayson say that even in prison, you people will vote for him, can he work from jail?

“We vote for people to go to Parliament to work, how can he work from prison? So don’t vote for someone who will end up in jail, vote for someone who can work to improve your lives,” President Akufo-Addo argued.

Today, the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has arrived in Assin North ahead of the by-election.

He is expected to engage representatives of the NPP and the NDC before the by-election on Tuesday, June 27.

Both the NPP and the NDC are confident that their candidate will emerge victorious at the end of the election.