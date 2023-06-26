By-election: Don't elect candidate with legal issues who will eventually be imprisoned — Akufo-Addo tells Assin North constituents

26.06.2023 LISTEN

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged constituents of Assin North to consider the potential consequences of voting for a candidate who may face imprisonment in the future.

Speaking before a large gathering in Assin North, President Akufo-Addo expressed concerns about candidates with ongoing legal issues or questionable backgrounds that can affect their credibility and commitment to work.

Referring to James Gyakye-Quayson, the former Member of Parliament for Assin North, who has been grappling with legal challenges, the President stated, "We should not support or vote for individuals entangled in legal controversies that may eventually lead to imprisonment. We need someone who can genuinely assist you and will work in your best interest."

President Akufo-Addo debunked claims of interference in the court proceedings involving Mr Gyakye-Quayson, stating that the laws of Ghana had taken their natural course.

He emphasised the essential role of integrity for individuals seeking political office. He encouraged voters to thoroughly assess candidates' backgrounds, qualifications and reputations before deciding in the upcoming by-election.

In support of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate in the upcoming Assin North by-election, scheduled for June 27 the President urged the electorates to vote for the party's candidate Charles Opoku who is number one on the ballot.