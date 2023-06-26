ModernGhana logo
I will appoint James Gyakye Quayson as minister if I win 2024 elections – Mahama promises Assin North constituents

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised to appoint James Gyakye Quayson as a minister if he is elected president again.

Mahama gave the assurance when he spoke to Assin North constituents over the weekend ahead of the by-election.

He said the NDC candidate in the by-election Mr Gyakye Quayson has done several development projects in Assin North and will do more when appointed a minister.

“He [Gyake Quayson] is humble, God-fearing, and respects everyone. If God helps me to be president, nothing will stop me from appointing him as a minister. Even as an opposition MP, look at what he has been able to do in terms of development from his own pockets. Just imagine what he would do if he becomes a minister,” Mahama added.

The Electoral Commission scheduled a by-election in Assin North on Tuesday, June 27.

This follows the nullification of the 2020 parliamentary election in the area, which was won by Mr. Quayson.

