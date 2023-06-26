ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

E/R: Akwadum Christian village receives support from New Juaben North NPP PC hopeful

Donations Mr. Twum Yeboah in white kaftan donated to the Orphanage home in his birthday
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Mr. Twum Yeboah in white kaftan donated to the Orphanage home in his birthday

Akwadum Christian Village in the New Juaben North municipality was lucky to receive items from Mr Philip Twum Yeboah, NPP Parliamentary Candidate hopeful on Saturday.

The items which includes food items, toiletries, soft drinks, and many others were to celebrate his birthday.

Speaking to Bryt fm news on Saturday afternoon, Mr. Philip Twum Yeboah said the gesture was to put smile on the faces of the children and also encourage them to do their best to make it in life despite their current situations.

He added that "I thought it wise to celebrate such a day with these children and also encourage them not to let their current conditions deprive them of their God giving talent."

Mr. Twum Yeboah assured to continue to support the deprived in the constituency and called on other philanthropists and corporate bodies to follow suit.

The leadership of the orphanage home were grateful to Mr Philip Twum Yeboah and wished him well in all his endeavours.

"We are grateful to Mr. Twum Yeboah for thinking about us on his birthday, we are so grateful for his support," they stated.

Meanwhile, some of the children who could not hide their joy thanked the NPP Parliamentary candidate hopeful for his gesture and pledged to heed his advice.

Kwabena Nyarko
Kwabena Nyarko

Eastern Region CorrespondentPage: KwabenaNyarko

Top Stories

9 minutes ago

Malik Basintale Assin North by-election: Stop comparing Abu Sakande’s case to Gyakye Quayson; th...

46 minutes ago

We have no regard for our Ghana passport because we dont have confidence in our economy —Kennedy Agyapong ‘We have no regard for our Ghana passport because we don’t have confidence in ou...

51 minutes ago

NPP trying to expunge Gyakye Quayson from parliament to scrap anti-LGBTQ bill —Malik Basintale NPP trying to expunge Gyakye Quayson from parliament to scrap anti-LGBTQ bill — ...

2 hours ago

Severe flooding engulfs Bonsa as river bursts its banks at Tarkwa Severe flooding engulfs Bonsa as river bursts its banks at Tarkwa

3 hours ago

Assin North: Vote for someone who can go to parliament to work; not someonewho will end up in jail – Akufo-Addo Assin North: Vote for someone who can go to parliament to work; not someone who ...

3 hours ago

Everything my hand touches shall be blessed; I will take Ghana to the next level – Joe Ghartey Everything my hand touches shall be blessed; I will take Ghana to the next level...

3 hours ago

IGP leads Police entourage to Assin North ahead of Tuesdays by-election IGP leads Police entourage to Assin North ahead of Tuesday’s by-election

3 hours ago

REUTERSCooper Inveen Clashes at opposition headquarters overshadow Sierra Leone elections

4 hours ago

Pay journalists deserving salaries - GJA Chairman to media owners Pay journalists deserving salaries - GJA Chairman to media owners

4 hours ago

Go form your own party if you believe Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has failed — Bawumia's aide blasts NPP aspirants Go form your own party if you believe Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has failed — Bawumi...

More News...
body-container-line