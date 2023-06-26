E/R: Akwadum Christian village receives support from New Juaben North NPP PC hopeful

Akwadum Christian Village in the New Juaben North municipality was lucky to receive items from Mr Philip Twum Yeboah, NPP Parliamentary Candidate hopeful on Saturday.

The items which includes food items, toiletries, soft drinks, and many others were to celebrate his birthday.

Speaking to Bryt fm news on Saturday afternoon, Mr. Philip Twum Yeboah said the gesture was to put smile on the faces of the children and also encourage them to do their best to make it in life despite their current situations.

He added that "I thought it wise to celebrate such a day with these children and also encourage them not to let their current conditions deprive them of their God giving talent."

Mr. Twum Yeboah assured to continue to support the deprived in the constituency and called on other philanthropists and corporate bodies to follow suit.

The leadership of the orphanage home were grateful to Mr Philip Twum Yeboah and wished him well in all his endeavours.

"We are grateful to Mr. Twum Yeboah for thinking about us on his birthday, we are so grateful for his support," they stated.

Meanwhile, some of the children who could not hide their joy thanked the NPP Parliamentary candidate hopeful for his gesture and pledged to heed his advice.