Assin North by-election: I've strong belief NPP will rig the elections, they're using bulldozers to mess up roads in our strongholds—Asiedu Nketia

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of plotting to rig the Assin North by-elections.

According to Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NPP is using various schemes to bar people from voting for the NDC in strongholds.

He said in an interview with TV3 that the NPP is using bulldozers to mess up roads linking to communities to deliberately block electoral materials from getting to those places under the pretense of fixing roads.

“ You can rig elections simply by the distribution of electoral materials and for the past so many days I have been here, I have a strong belief that will be their last option to try and rig these elections. You can have people wanting to vote for you, the activity of voting is the process that you convert the wishes of the people into actual results that determines the winner.

“So if anybody has a way of ensuring that some people do not vote, the vote will be counted by what is in the ballot box so they know that in Assin North our strongholds are in the rural areas, they come round to be fixing the roads in the peak of rainy season and you use bull dozers and other things to mess up the roads. How are you expecting electoral materials to move to those centers for elections to be conducted,” Asiedu Nketia stated.

The Assin North by-elections will take place on Tuesday, June 27.