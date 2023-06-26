ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Assin North by-election: I've strong belief NPP will rig the elections, they're using bulldozers to mess up roads in our strongholds—Asiedu Nketia

Headlines Assin North by-election: I've strong belief NPP will rig the elections, they're using bulldozers to mess up roads in our strongholds—Asiedu Nketia
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of plotting to rig the Assin North by-elections.

According to Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the NPP is using various schemes to bar people from voting for the NDC in strongholds.

He said in an interview with TV3 that the NPP is using bulldozers to mess up roads linking to communities to deliberately block electoral materials from getting to those places under the pretense of fixing roads.

“ You can rig elections simply by the distribution of electoral materials and for the past so many days I have been here, I have a strong belief that will be their last option to try and rig these elections. You can have people wanting to vote for you, the activity of voting is the process that you convert the wishes of the people into actual results that determines the winner.

“So if anybody has a way of ensuring that some people do not vote, the vote will be counted by what is in the ballot box so they know that in Assin North our strongholds are in the rural areas, they come round to be fixing the roads in the peak of rainy season and you use bull dozers and other things to mess up the roads. How are you expecting electoral materials to move to those centers for elections to be conducted,” Asiedu Nketia stated.

The Assin North by-elections will take place on Tuesday, June 27.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

Top Stories

4 minutes ago

Assin North: Vote for someone who can go to parliament to work; not someonewho will end up in jail – Akufo-Addo Assin North: Vote for someone who can go to parliament to work; not someone who ...

4 minutes ago

Everything my hand touches shall be blessed; I will take Ghana to the next level – Joe Ghartey Everything my hand touches shall be blessed; I will take Ghana to the next level...

4 minutes ago

IGP leads Police entourage to Assin North ahead of Tuesdays by-election IGP leads Police entourage to Assin North ahead of Tuesday’s by-election

23 minutes ago

Pay journalists deserving salaries - GJA Chairman to media owners Pay journalists deserving salaries - GJA Chairman to media owners

32 minutes ago

I will appoint James Gyakye Quayson as minister if I win 2024 elections – Mahama promises Assin North constituents I will appoint James Gyakye Quayson as minister if I win 2024 elections – Mahama...

32 minutes ago

Go form your own party if you believe Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has failed — Bawumia's aide blasts NPP aspirants Go form your own party if you believe Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has failed — Bawumi...

32 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo, Mahama scramble for Assin North in last minute rallies Akufo-Addo, Mahama scramble for Assin North in last minute rallies

1 hour ago

By-election: Don't elect candidate with legal issues who will eventually be imprisoned — Akufo-Addo tells Assin North constituents By-election: Don't elect candidate with legal issues who will eventually be impr...

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: I've strong belief NPP will rig the elections, they're using bulldozers to mess up roads in our strongholds—Asiedu Nketia Assin North by-election: I've strong belief NPP will rig the elections, they're ...

2 hours ago

An electoral worker waits for voters at a polling station in Freetown. By John WESSELS AFP Police fire tear gas at opposition HQ as Sierra Leone vote tally continues

More News...
body-container-line