26.06.2023 General News

COKA awarded for contribution to media development

26.06.2023 LISTEN

Ashanti regional branch of the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has awarded Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA) for his contributions to media development.

Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, the former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti region, is recognised as an important stakeholder and pillar who has instilled good ethics and professionalism in the media.

The event, held at Rattray Park on Saturday, June 24, marked the fifth stage of the awards since its launch in May 2019.

The GJA describes COKA as a truly selfless "Boundless Partner" and a warrior in media development in Ghana and beyond; a man whose "unwavering support to the media fraternity is truly admirable, and you consistently act in accordance with your words."

The citation reads: "You are the kind of personality who, regardless of your political affiliation, always believes that unity is strength, achieved through teamwork and collaboration, leading to the accomplishment of remarkable things."

"You have instilled good ethics and professionalism in the media. Additionally, you manage multiple roles and dispel fears and concerns within the media activism. Wherever 'we need you,' you are always there to support us and show us the way.

"The GJA Ashanti would like to express gratitude and honour your exemplary leadership and support. Ayekoo Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah!"

COKA's acknowledgment: "I felt honoured when you expressed your appreciation of me. Your recognition validates my efforts. I am delighted that you consider me an asset to the media fraternity."

"Thank you for this recognition; it motivates me to continue striving for more," he added.

In his address, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwomfour, the National President of the GJA, stated that journalists in Ghana will persist in holding the government accountable until the living conditions of every Ghanaian are improved.

"As we have done in the past, we will continue to collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including the government, to strengthen governance and ensure accountability," he added.

The event was attended by Nana Boakye Yam Ababio, the chief of Nkwantakese; Samuel Payn, the regional Mayor; Simon Osei-Mensah, the regional Minister; Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Honourable Minister for Education and MP for Bosomtwe; and Mr. Yaw Boadu Ayeboafo, the Chairman of the National Media Commission.

