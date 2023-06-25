ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: NADMO officer, two others swept away by flood

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Social News AR: NADMO officer, two others swept away by flood
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Three persons including an officer of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) have been confirmed dead, with one missing after a heavy downpour on Friday evening in parts of the Ashanti Region.

The three according to report, were swept away by divastating floods and was later discovered dead on Saturday morning while the other one is still missing.

The NADMO officer , identified as Sulemana Ahmed, was tragically swept away togetger with his motorbike in Duase, located in the Kumasi Metropolis, while on his way home from work.

The Assembly Member Prince Osei, the Assembly Member for the Duase Electoral Area, Prince Osei in an interview with this reporter said residents in the area discovered his body in a drain Saturday morning.

Sulemana Ahmed, in his 40s, not only served as an officer with NADMO but also held the position of former Organizer of the National Democratic Congress in the Old Tafo Constituency.

Atofoa incident
A yet to be identified man also lost his life after he was swept away by floods at Atafoa in the Kumasi Metropolis.

The sad incident according to report occurred when four persons crossing the Owabi River at Atafoa in the bucket of a KIA truck ended up in the heavyily flooded river.

One of the surviving victims in an interview with OTEC News said four out of the six persons who were in the vehicle jumped out at a point where the flood was dragging the car into the river.

The two out of four according to the victim, were saved while the other two were dragged away by the food.

One person has been found dead while the other is still missing.

Offinso casualty
Meanwhile, another man in his late 30s was found dead at Offinso Mpeha in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased according to residents in the area went missing during a heavy rainstorm and was later discovered dead with body buried in sand in a gutter.

Bodies of the victim have been deposited at mortuary for autopsy.

Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Bawumia cuts sod for construction of Inclusive Empowerment Centre for PWDs Bawumia cuts sod for construction of Inclusive Empowerment Centre for PWDs

54 minutes ago

Stop insulting Bawumia, mind your business — Alan Camp told Stop insulting Bawumia, mind your business — Alan Camp told

58 minutes ago

Gov't will prioritize right of PWDs — Bawumia Gov't will prioritize right of PWDs — Bawumia

1 hour ago

AR: NADMO officer, two others swept away by flood A/R: NADMO officer, two others swept away by flood

10 hours ago

An electoral worker waits for voters at a polling station in Freetown. By John WESSELS AFP Vote tally underway in Sierra Leone election

14 hours ago

ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO REUTERS Wagner chief to leave Russia in deal to ease crisis

Jun 24, 2023

Akatsi Murder: Avenor Traditional Council places GHC10,000 bounty for arrest of killers Akatsi Murder: Avenor Traditional Council places GHC10,000 bounty for arrest of ...

Jun 24, 2023

Joe Ghartey file nominations for flagbearership race Joe Ghartey file nominations for flagbearership race

Jun 24, 2023

AMA signs sister city agreement with city of Rome AMA signs sister city agreement with city of Rome

Jun 24, 2023

US commends Akufo-Addo on commitment to economic reforms US commends Akufo-Addo on commitment to economic reforms

More News...
body-container-line