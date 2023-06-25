A/R: NADMO officer, two others swept away by flood

Three persons including an officer of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) have been confirmed dead, with one missing after a heavy downpour on Friday evening in parts of the Ashanti Region.

The three according to report, were swept away by divastating floods and was later discovered dead on Saturday morning while the other one is still missing.

The NADMO officer , identified as Sulemana Ahmed, was tragically swept away togetger with his motorbike in Duase, located in the Kumasi Metropolis, while on his way home from work.

The Assembly Member Prince Osei, the Assembly Member for the Duase Electoral Area, Prince Osei in an interview with this reporter said residents in the area discovered his body in a drain Saturday morning.

Sulemana Ahmed, in his 40s, not only served as an officer with NADMO but also held the position of former Organizer of the National Democratic Congress in the Old Tafo Constituency.

Atofoa incident

A yet to be identified man also lost his life after he was swept away by floods at Atafoa in the Kumasi Metropolis.

The sad incident according to report occurred when four persons crossing the Owabi River at Atafoa in the bucket of a KIA truck ended up in the heavyily flooded river.

One of the surviving victims in an interview with OTEC News said four out of the six persons who were in the vehicle jumped out at a point where the flood was dragging the car into the river.

The two out of four according to the victim, were saved while the other two were dragged away by the food.

One person has been found dead while the other is still missing.

Offinso casualty

Meanwhile, another man in his late 30s was found dead at Offinso Mpeha in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased according to residents in the area went missing during a heavy rainstorm and was later discovered dead with body buried in sand in a gutter.

Bodies of the victim have been deposited at mortuary for autopsy.