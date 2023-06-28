Assin North: Vote buying widens socioeconomic disparities and undermines democracy - UCC Senior Lecturer

Senior Lecturer of the University of Cape Coast Department of Finance, Seyram Kawor has indicated that vote buying has some negative impacts on democratic societies.

According to him, the allegations of vote buying by both NPP and NDC ahead of the Assin North by-election have become a common phenomenon in the country.

He noted that the effects of vote buying undermine democracy, impede good governance, reinforce corruption, diminish civic engagement and participation and widen socioeconomic disparities.

Speaking to Yoel Prah on GBC Radio Central's sociopolitical show dubbed 'Centre Stage', Saturday 24th June, 2023, he explained that, "Vote buying is a practice that undermines the integrity of elections and has significant implications for the democratic process in Ghana".

He indicated that "Vote buying erodes the democratic principles of free and fair elections. It distorts the will of the voters and compromises the ability of citizens to make informed choices based on their genuine preferences."

He adds "When votes are bought, the electoral process loses its credibility and undermines the trust and confidence of the public in the democratic system."

The Senior Lecturer shared that vote buying impedes good governance. "Vote buying can result in the election of candidates who may not necessarily possess the qualifications, competence or commitment required for effective governance".

Mr. Kawor argues that when candidates buy votes, the election becomes less about their capabilities and more about their financial capabilities. "This can lead to the election of individuals who are not genuinely dedicated to serving the interests of the people or upholding good governance principles", he stated.

He added that vote buying reinforces corruption. According to the Senior Lecturer, "Vote buying perpetuates a culture of corruption in politics. It normalizes the idea that political power can be obtained through financial means rather than through merit or public service."

"When politicians engage in vote buying, it sets a dangerous precedent that fosters a cycle of corruption, where elected officials may prioritize personal gain and the recouping of their investments rather than working in the best interests of the public," he stressed.

He explains that vote buying widens socioeconomic disparities within any country. "Vote buying tends to favour wealthy or financially powerful individuals, as they are more likely to have the resources to engage in such practices. This further exacerbates existing socioeconomic disparities in society, as candidates who can afford to buy votes may gain an unfair advantage over those who lack the financial means", he claimed.

According to him, vote buying also diminishes civic engagement and participation. "Vote buying can discourage genuine civic engagement and participation in the electoral process. When citizens perceive that their votes are inconsequential and that the outcome is predetermined by financial influence, they may become disillusioned and apathetic towards participating in elections," he stated.

This according to the finance scholar can weaken the overall democratic culture and citizen engagement in shaping the country's future.

In his concluding remarks, Seyram Kawor said "by addressing the root causes and implementing measures to prevent and penalize vote buying, Ghana can safeguard the integrity of its electoral system and promote a more robust democracy."