Beware Of The People You Share Your Phone With - Internet Safety Magazine Publisher, Rotimi Onadipe Warns Users

Technology
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

As part of his organization's mission to prevent fraud in the society, the founder and publisher of internet safety magazine, Rotimi Onadipe, has warned smartphone users to be careful of who they share their phones with.

Speaking on Saturday during his organization's awareness campaign on internet safety, Onadipe noted that our phone is a personal and sensitive device that must not be shared with strangers or allowed to get to wrong hands.

According to him, cyber criminals have become so sophisticated to the extent that within few minutes, they can commit crime which may cost a victim his life savings, using the information they got from the victim's phone. So, we must be very careful so that our smartphone does not get to them directly from us or through a third party.

"This is not a time to give smartphone to young children to play game or watch film without monitoring them because many of these young children are not aware that cyber criminals can send malicious files, Apps or links to smartphones which they may ignorantly download," Onadipe said.

"The implication of this is that the email account, password, money or other sensitive documents belonging to the owner of the smartphone can be stolen and he may not be able to recover them again.

"We must also be informed that many victims have suffered while others have been jailed for crimes they did not commit because they ignorantly gave their phones to the wrong people who used same for criminal purposes.

"If for any reason you must give your phone to anyone, please make sure you are not giving your phone to someone that will allow the wrong people to gain access to your phone and use it for criminal purposes," Onadipe added.

