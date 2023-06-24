ModernGhana logo
24.06.2023

Bullion van attack: Why did Star Oil release the video to the public; early release of CCTV footage may compromise investigations – Security Analyst

Colonel Festus Aboagye, a renowned security analyst, has expressed concerns about the prompt release of the CCTV footage related to the bullion van attack at Ablekuma.

He believes that the immediate release of the footage could potentially compromise the ongoing investigations.

The brazen robbery occurred in broad daylight at a fuel station in Ablekuma and resulted in the death of a police escort. The incident has raised concerns about public safety and security.

Colonel Aboagye, speaking on the Big Issue on Citi TV on Saturday, June 24, emphasized the need for a thorough and meticulous investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

However, he criticised the owners of the CCTV footage saying it could allow the suspects to modify their appearance or take evasive measures, thereby hindering the efforts of law enforcement to bring them to justice.

He highlighted the significance of allowing the police to have first access to CCTV footage for potential leads.

“I have questioned the release of this video and the usefulness of releasing that video. It is not every piece of evidence that must be put out in the public domain, so why Star Oil or whoever is the owner of this video archive released it to the public, I don’t know.

“We shouldn’t be in a hurry, we should allow the Police to have first access and analyse and see whether they can have some leads from the video footage. They have done a disservice to the bereaved family and compounded their grief. The video footage has helped us to objectively discuss the issue but I don’t think that the video should have been out.”

-Citi Newsroom

