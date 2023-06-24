ModernGhana logo
Kwadaso MP educates ANSHS students on parliamentary proceedings

By Kwabena Danso-Dapaah || Contributor
Students of Agric Nzema Senior High School (ANSHS) in Kwadaso constituency in the Kumasi metropolis, were taken through the works of Members of Parliament (MPs) and parliamentary proceedings.

Some students and tutors from the ANSHS paid a visit to their MP, Prof. Kingsley Nyarko in Accra to acquaint themselves with information and other developmental matters in the constituency on Friday, June 23, 2023,

The MP, Prof. Kingsley Nyarko took time to explain to students and their tutors how parliament works, the structure, leadership, and caucuses of parliament.

"I hope more schools in the constituency will take the opportunity to also visit the legislature in the coming days.

"It was a memorable time with the students and teachers, and a day that will forever resonate in their memory, particularly the students," the MP said.

"God bless Kwadaso. God bless Ghana," Prof. Kingsley Nyarko in a Facebook post.

