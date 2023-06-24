ModernGhana logo
Vednan Hospital registers over 1000 children onto NHIS at Duase

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
The Vednan Hospital at Duase Newsite (Ahansnyewodea) in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority is set to register over 1000 children onto the health insurance scheme.

The registration according to management of the facility formed part of their resolve to deliver quality health care to the people in the municipality.

The Administrator of Vednan Hospital Mr Eric Kusi in an interview with this reporter on Friday, June 23, 2023 said this was not the first time the hospital was embarking on such a project.

He noted that more than 1000 children have already been registered onto the NHIS by the hospital in the past few years.

He disclosed that the free registration will begin on the 27th of June and end on the 10th of July 2023 at the premises of the hospital.

"Children below the ages of 18 and adults above 70 years will be registered for free, while adults between the ages of 19 to 69 years will only pay half of the registration renewal or replacement fee.

"We are particularly about registering school children and the vulnerable in society onto the scheme to enable them have access to healthcare, especially during emergency situations," he said.

He noted that the facility will also use the occasion to organize a free health screening for the public.

He added that individuals with chronic diseases such as stroke, diabetes and other health problems can seek help at the hospital.

