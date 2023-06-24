Invest and prioritize education for accelerated development — Nhyieso MP

The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry Hon Stephen Amaoh has called on successive governments to invest and prioritize education for accelerated development outcomes.

The Member of Parliament for Nhyieso Constituency in the Ashanti Region believes prioritizing educational needs in Ghana is one of the best ways to improve the quality of live in the country.

According to him, Ghana will find it difficult to compete with her peers in few years to come if government and major stakeholders in the education sector fails to invest hugely in the sector for positive outcomes.

Dr Stephen Amoah said this when he joined management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to donate free laptops to some brilliant but needy students on Friday June 23, 2023.

The donation by the MP was to augment a project by the Vice Chancellor of KNUST Prof Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson, dubbed, "Support One Needy Student with One Laptop" (SONSOL).

The initiative of the Vice Chancellor of KNUST, aims at supporting needy student with laptops to help them pursue their university education which the MP supported.

Speaking to this reporter on the sidelines of the event, Dr Stephen Amaoh emphasized that, government must invest in education to enhance basic education, and other levels of learning which is critical to the development of the nation.

He added that education provided a window of opportunity that must be maximized to get the right foundation for children and called for more financial support to the education sector. .

"I have been very particularly with education to the extent that, over 90 per cent of my common fund goes into education because, Ghana will have no future without proper education for the children who will eventually lead the country in few year," he stated.

He pledged his continued support to the education sector not only in his constituency but in Ghana at large.