Stanbic Bank donates 100 laptops to brilliant but needy students at KNUST

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Donations
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Stanbic Bank Ghana has for the third time in a roll presented one hundred brad new laptops to some brilliant but needy students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The presentation according to management of the financial institution formed part of the banks corporate social responsibilities.

Presenting the laptops to deserving students on Friday June 23, 2023, the Chief Executive Officer for Stanbic Bank, Kwamina K. Asomanin said the donation seeks to support the Support One Needy Students with One Laptop (SONSOL) project instituted by the Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof Mrs Rita Akosua Dickson.

He added that, the bank is particularly encouraged by the impact the project is making in the lives of young men and women since its inception.

"The objective of the SONSOL project is in line with the bank's policy on education particularly the focus on brilliant but needy female students in fields of science and technology hence our pledge to support the university," he stated.

Kwamina K. Asomaning disclosed that, the bank had already pledged to provide 500 laptops to brilliant but needy students in five years, adding that, this particular gesture was a fulfillment of their pledge.

He added that, Stanbic Bank Ghana has already provided critical support to the communities it operates in the area of health, education and financial literacy.

He noted that, the bank has also opened its doors for computer science students who seek to get experience in the job market by offering them free internship opportunities.

The CEO pledged the bank's continuous support to societies and the vulnerable in the country.

Some of the beneficiaries in an interview with this reporter thanked Stanbic Bank Ghana for the kind gesture.

They described the presentation as timely, saying the laptops arrived at the time the needed it the most for their numerous assignments.

Rosina Fosua Acheampong, a Land Economy student at KNUST and a beneficiary of the donation said she never dreamed of having a modern laptop for her studies.

She expressed her gratitude to the bank, adding that, the gesture will make learning much easier for her.

Another beneficiary, a first year midwifery student, Ms Regina after receiving the laptop said it would help her studies and ensure she keep up with the course.

She disclosed that, studies was very difficult without a laptop but her parents could not afford buying her one, making the intervention from Stanbic Bank priceless.

