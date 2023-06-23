ModernGhana logo
It’s heartbreaking — Ken Agyapong mourns slain police officer in Ablekuma bullion van robbery

Social News The slain police officerleft and Kennedy Agyapong
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central has expressed sadness over the death of a police officer who was killed in a robbery attack on a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk in Accra.

Mr. Agyapong, who is also an aspiring flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), commiserated with the family of the slain officer and extended his heartfelt condolences to them.

In a social media post on Friday, June 23, Mr. Agyapong stated, “It is heartbreaking that a police officer will leave his family and friends to defend and serve our country, only to die under such tragic circumstances.”

He continued, “My thoughts go out to the police department, his family, and friends, and I hope that his untimely loss will serve to educate our country of some of the perils associated in working in any of the security services, as well as make us appreciate their efforts on a daily basis.”

“He died while serving the police force and his nation, for which both will be eternally thankful. Rest In Peace,” the post concludes.

The incident occurred on Thursday, June 22 when armed men attacked a bullion van that had stopped at a fuel station in Ablekuma Fanmilk.

The police officer who was escorting the van was shot multiple times during the attack.

Videos circulating on social media show members of the public rushing to rescue the officer from the back of a pick-up truck.

However, he reportedly died at the scene from the gunshot wounds.

The driver of the bullion van escaped unhurt during the incident.

