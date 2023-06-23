ModernGhana logo
Assin North by-election: NPPs desperation has reached fever pitch; ignore malicious audio against Gyakye Quayson — NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a press release to react to an audio allegedly being circulated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) purported to be a recording of the daughter of James Gyakye Quasyon using vulgar words.

In a communique signed by NDC National Communication Officer Sammy Gyamfi, it urged the public to ignore the audio.

According to the release, the audio is part of the desperate attempt by the NPP to discredit James Gyakye Quayson in the run-up to the Assin North by-election.

“We have sighted and listened to a certain desperate and maliciously-contrived audio message being circulated by the New Patriotic Party, their agents, assigns and surrogates, which purports to be the voice of a daughter of NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Assin North by-election, James Gyakye Quayson.

“The said audio recording which is coming from a faceless individual pretending to be a child of James Gyakye Quayson, contains vulgar and despicable swear words we cannot repeat.

“We wish to state without any equivocation that the said audio is not coming from any child, relation or associate of James Gyakye Quayson, as it does not reflect the decency and nobility of James Gyakye Quayson or his immediate or extended family which holds all persons in high esteem and respects human dignity,” parts of the release from the NDC said.

The NDC release added, “Let it be stated here that the family of Gyakye Quayson has stood firmly and continues to stand with him in his quest to serve the people of Assin North and pursue the felt needs of the people, and never will they turn their back on this noble course.

“The desperation of the New Patriotic Party in Assin North has reached fever pitch, having sensed imminent defeat in next Tuesday's by-election election. We therefore urge every discerning Ghanaian to disregard the said audio and to treat it with all the contempt it deserves.”

The Assin North by-election will take place on Tuesday, June 27.

Below is a copy of the NDC press release:

IGNORE DESPERATE AND MALICIOUSLY FABRICATED NPP AUDIO IN CIRCULATION

23/06//2023
Signed.
SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ
(National Communication Officer)

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News Reporter

