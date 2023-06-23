Assin North by-election: NPPs desperation has reached fever pitch; ignore malicious audio against Gyakye Quayson — NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a press release to react to an audio allegedly being circulated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) purported to be a recording of the daughter of James Gyakye Quasyon using vulgar words.

In a communique signed by NDC National Communication Officer Sammy Gyamfi, it urged the public to ignore the audio.

According to the release, the audio is part of the desperate attempt by the NPP to discredit James Gyakye Quayson in the run-up to the Assin North by-election.

The Assin North by-election will take place on Tuesday, June 27.

Below is a copy of the NDC press release:

IGNORE DESPERATE AND MALICIOUSLY FABRICATED NPP AUDIO IN CIRCULATION

23/06//2023

Signed.

SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ

(National Communication Officer)