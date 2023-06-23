Bullion van attack: I heard my husband’s death on TV – Wife of slain police officer

Madam Amanda Amoah, the wife of Callistus Amoah, the young police officer who was killed during an attack on the crew of a bullion van at Ablekuma Fan Milk in Accra on Thursday, June 22, says she learned of her husband’s death on television before the police administration could officially inform the family.

Narrating the incident in an exclusive interview with Citi News, the wife indicated that she had been on the phone with her husband a few hours before he was fatally shot.

She disclosed that her father called her to inform her of the killing while she had gone to pick up her son at her mother’s place at Pig Farm.

“My dad just called and said that he had seen a message on his phone that a police officer had been shot dead at Ablekuma and that is his route because they always go to Anyaa and Ablekuma, and so we went and switched on the TV and the news was all over.”

“I went to a programme and when I closed, I called him, but the number wasn’t going through but at 12 pm, I called him again to tell him that I was unable to complete what I was doing, but they were demanding I pay GH¢150, and he told me okay and shortly called back to tell me that the network was not good, so he will send it to me later”.

“Within 10 minutes, he called me to tell me that he had sent it, and so I went and withdrew the money. At 1:40 pm I was done, and so I called to check up on him, and he didn’t pick up, so I was thinking maybe they were doing the counting, and so he will call back when he is done.”

-citinewsroom