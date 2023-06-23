ModernGhana logo
It’s sad how NPP opposed, bastardized free sanitary pad policy during Mahama's tenure — Ablakwa

Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has recounted how the erstwhile Mahama administration was criticized by members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when it wanted to provide free sanitary pads for vulnerable school girls in the country.

Speaking in an engagement on Metro TV, the lawmaker said it is sad the NPP bastardized and politicized the policy.

Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa bemoaned some inappropriate remarks made by NPP members when discussing the recent petition by a Civil Society Organization demanding the abolition of taxes on sanitary pads.

“It sad when the policy was introduced our colleagues in parliament bastardised the policy. The outrageous things that they said, I don’t want to repeat. Our good friend Sammi Awuku said if you remember he said it was demonic. It’s online so the policy was bastardized,” he stated.

He continued by emphasizing that the matter should be treated with a sense of urgency.

“So, this is a matter we should not take lightly at all,” he noted.

On the issue of the high cost of sanitary pads in the country, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin has taken a strong interest.

According to him, the imposition of tax on sanitary pads is a “cardinal sin”.

Meanwhile, the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has kicked against any move by the government to remove the taxes on imported sanitary pads.

The Association proposes that instead, the government should provide support for local manufacturers, adding that it will bring down the cost of sanitary pads to make them affordable for all, especially young girls.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

