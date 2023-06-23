ModernGhana logo
GRASAG, Absa Bank partner to empower over 1,500 youth for positive change

By Emmanuel Owusu
Social News Conference Speakers, GRASAG National Executives and some former Institutional GRASAG Executives
The Graduate Students' Association of Ghana (GRASAG National) and Absa Bank partnered to organize the maiden Impact Conference 2023, which brought together over 1,500 participants from tertiary institutions and senior high schools in Ghana with the aim of empowering youth for positive change.

The conference which was recently held at the University of Education, Winneba was a huge success, inspiring and empowering participants to drive positive change in their communities and beyond.

The event was chaired by Prof. Samuel Asiedu-Addo, who represented Prof. Mawutor Awoke, Vice Chancellor of the University of Education. Prof. Asiedu-Addo spoke on the theme of "Empowering Change-Makers to Create a Better World", emphasizing the importance of collaboration, resilience, and innovative thinking in driving sustainable impact in Ghana, Africa, and the world.

In a short remark by the GRASAG National President, Mr. Thomas Elorm Tagbotor emphasized that the Impact Conference will set the foundation for grooming generational impactful leaders.

Other speakers at the Impact Conference included Charles Addo, Director of Retail at Absa Bank, Prof. Charles Assuah, Dean of International Programmes at UEW, Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Economist and Lecturer at UPSA, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, Registrar of Ghana Scholarships Secretariat, and Mrs. Elsie Appau-Klus Esq., Managing Director of Acreaty Ghana Limited addressed a wide range of topics that were all geared towards empowering and inspiring the participants to drive positive change in their communities and beyond.

The Impact Conference provided a platform for meaningful connections and collaborations among participants, emphasizing the importance of collaboration, resilience, innovative thinking, financial literacy, international education, youth leadership, and mentorship.

The conference also provided valuable insights into study-abroad opportunities, financial management, and job placements.

Absa Bank, the conference's sponsor, introduced its Absa Ignition account, which makes banking seamless for students, while also offering internship opportunities to participants.

Acreaty Ghana Limited also provided job opportunities to selected participants.

The Impact Conference was a resounding success, showcasing the unwavering commitment of GRASAG, Absa Bank, Acreaty Ghana Limited, and NABS to empower Ghanaian youth through study-abroad opportunities and job placements.

The conference sets a positive example for future initiatives and is expected to have a long-lasting impact beyond the event itself.

