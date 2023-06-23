Assin North NDC member demise: I’ll take care of the four children until they turn 18 – Gyakye Quayson

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pledged to take care of the children of a supporter who died in an accident during James Gyakye Quayson's campaign trail at the Assin North by-election.

Read a copy of the party’s release below:

For Immediate Release

23rd June, 2023

HIGH-POWERED NDC DELEGATION ATTENDS ONE WEEK FUNERAL RITES OF LATE ASSIN DANSAME ACCIDENT VICTIM.

A high-powered delegation led by the National Chairman of the the NDC, Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary Fiifi Fiave Kwetey, the NDC's Parliamentary Candidate for the Assin North by-election, James Gyakye Quayson, Minority Leader, Hon. Ato Forson, other Members of Parliament, Regional and National Executives and the rank and file of the NDC, today joined the family of the deceased in last week's accident at Dansame in the Assin North Constituency to observe her one week funeral rites.

*The party presented to the family of the deceased several cartons of drinking water and assorted drinks as well as an amount of GH10,000.00 to support preparations towards the final funeral rites.*

In addition to the above donation, the NDC's Parliamentary Candidate for next week's by-election in Assin North, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson made a personal pledge to take care of each of the children of the deceased until they turn 18 years.

*The National Communications Officer of the NDC for and on behalf of the Hon. James Gyakye Quayson announced a welfare endowment package of GH500.00 every month towards the upbringing of each of the four surviving children. This brings their monthly upkeep to an amount of GH2,000.00. As a demonstration of his personal commitment to this cause, Hon. James Gyakye made a one-year deposit of GH24,000.00 into the Children's Welfare Endowment fund, with a further pledge to bear the full cost of medical treatment for one of the kids with glaucoma at the Interbeton hospital.*

The family was further assured of the party’s continuous support towards a befitting burial and funeral in honour of our fallen Comrade and her children.

Signed

SAMMY GYMAFI ESQ.

(National Communication Officer)

