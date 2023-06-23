ModernGhana logo
E/R: Farmer arrested for allegedly killing wife at Apla

By Benedicta Attobrah II Contributor
A farmer at Apla, one of the rural communities in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region has been arrested by the Otorkporlu police for allegedly killing his wife, Victoria, 42, at dawn on Thursday, June 23.

Seth, who is 50 years old after the alleged murder, had gone around telling the Dadematseme (traditional ruler) of the area that a side wall of their building collapsed in the night, killing her wife.

Trust FM's reporter, King 1, who followed the police to the crime scene reported that the suspect after the alleged barbaric act attempted to clean the blood on the ground using a bedspread and some shirts.

Police upon a search around the house saw the said clothes in the bush with marijuana found in a shirt belonging to the suspect Seth.

The suspect on their way from the hospital gave a different account that his wife died as a result of a misunderstanding and struggle between them.

This became the third conflicting account he gave after he also said the deceased died as a result of excessive alcohol intake the previous day.

The suspect is in the custody of the police assisting with investigation.

The body has been deposited at the St. Martins Depores Hospital at Agormanya pending autopsy.

