Brilliant but denied tertiary education: Story of 21-year-old fuel station attendant touch fans

Despite graduating with excellent grades, 21-year-old Benjamin Darko from Bepowase, a farming community in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern region, has had to settle for a job as a fuel station attendant due to financial constraints.

Benjamin, who attended Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, dreamed of becoming a medical doctor or biotechnologist, but his dreams have been put on hold due to poverty.

Benjamin's father, Kwabena Gyewu, a farmer and tailor, expressed his willingness to support his son's education but stated that his income is not enough to pay for university fees while speaking to Accra-based GHOne TV.

These kinds of stories have been trending in recent times, highlighting the struggles that many brilliant but financially disadvantaged students face in Ghana.

Despite excelling academically, many young people are unable to pursue their dreams due to the high cost of tertiary education in the country.

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation’s foundation has to step in to offer a fully-funded scholarship to a similar 21-year-old Stephen Koomson, who was engaged in illegal mining popularly called galamsey to pursue a law degree at the University of Ghana.

By sharing this story, ModernGhana News hopes a benevolent individual or organization will come to his aid.