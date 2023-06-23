ModernGhana logo
‘Gov’t is not only useless but a pain in the neck’ — Amaliba lashes out over looming dumsor

Abraham Amaliba, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Director of legal affairs has criticized the government for its inability to settle debts owed Independent Power Producers, Distributors, and Bulk Consumers (CIPDiB).

Mr Amaliba during an engagement on TV3 on Friday, June 23, was incensed by a remark made by the CEO of the Chamber of Independent Power Producers, Distributors, and Bulk Consumers, Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor.

This was when the CIPDiB CEO said the chamber has given the government an ultimatum to settle its debt or they will withdraw their services effective July 1.

Abraham Amaliba in his submission on the looming power sector crisis argued that since the NPP government took over, it has not only been useless but a pain in the neck.

“..the NDC administration, some of the contracts we signed they are complaining about, they extended them. Those who are complaining that we signed take or pay deal, they extended those transactions. You are worried about take or pay but you have extended it and so if the government speaks this way, when the government is supposed to come and solve problems, for seven years we have been trumpeting this thing, you are not just a useless government but you are a pain in the neck,” Mr. Amaliba said.

He continued that the government is insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians.

“A government is supposed to ensure the welfare needs of the people, they are useless because they have not been able to fix the problem,” he added.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is meeting the Chamber of Independent Power Producers today to avert the situation.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

