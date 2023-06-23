ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama doesn't have magic wand to fix the endemic mess created by Akufo-Addo – Sam George

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Mahama doesn't have magic wand to fix the endemic mess created by Akufo-Addo – Sam George
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has indicated that John Dramani Mahama will take tough decisions when he becomes President to fix the mess created by President Akufo-Addo’s government.

He, however, notes that the former President does not have a magic wand to fix the mess overnight.

Speaking to Joy News on the AM Show, Sam George said the mess created by government is endemic and will not be easy to address.

“Many people even people within my party would not like what I’m about to say but John Mahama is not a magician. He doesn’t have a magic wand that God willing in 2025 when he is sworn in as President of Ghana he will wave and everything will just change. The mess is endemic, the systemic mess is deep and so when you say we have a migraine to deal with it, absolutely.

“But what John Mahama has is a fantastic opportunity to go down in the annals of our history as the man who hit the reset bottom for this country and that is going to be on him,” Sam George noted.

According to him, John Dramani Mahama will be successful in his quest to do things right because he will not be thinking about winning the next election.

“He is not going to think about the next election. He is coming in to serve one term. His focus must be on fixing and resting our country and taking the tough decisions that this government is unable to take and focusing on resetting Ghana for the next generation,” Sam George added.

Following his election as flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) earlier this year, John Dramani Mahama will be the candidate for the party in the 2024 General Elections.

Mahama is confident that he will beat any candidate that will be presented by the NPP.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

58 minutes ago

Assin Dansame: Gyakye Quayson pledges to cater for four children of NDC member killed in accident Assin Dansame: Gyakye Quayson pledges to cater for four children of NDC member k...

58 minutes ago

Dont escort bullion vans that are unsafe – Security expert urges police officers Don’t escort bullion vans that are unsafe – Security expert urges police officer...

2 hours ago

Mahama doesn't have magic wand to fix the endemic mess created by Akufo-Addo – Sam George Mahama doesn't have magic wand to fix the endemic mess created by Akufo-Addo – S...

2 hours ago

Mahama is coming to correct his mistakes; he will reset Ghana for the next generation – Sam George Mahama is coming to correct his mistakes; he will reset Ghana for the next gener...

2 hours ago

You are cowards – Security expert slams eyewitnesses of Ablekuma bullion van robbery You are cowards – Security expert slams eyewitnesses of Ablekuma bullion van rob...

3 hours ago

Ban money rituals programming on airwaves — ARS leader Ban money rituals programming on airwaves — ARS leader

3 hours ago

Robbers, hooligans are attacking, butchering and robbing UG students; prompt safety measures needed — Hassan Ayariga Robbers, hooligans are attacking, butchering and robbing UG students; prompt saf...

3 hours ago

Dont be misguided by extremists mouthwatering propaganda – NCCE to Ghanaian youth Don’t be misguided by extremists’ mouthwatering propaganda – NCCE to Ghanaian yo...

3 hours ago

Ablekuma bullion van attack exposes govts lip service to police – James Agalga Ablekuma bullion van attack exposes gov’t’s lip service to police – James Agalga

3 hours ago

Friends mourn with family of policeman killed in Ablekuma bullion van robbery Friends mourn with family of policeman killed in Ablekuma bullion van robbery

More News...
body-container-line