Mahama doesn't have magic wand to fix the endemic mess created by Akufo-Addo – Sam George

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has indicated that John Dramani Mahama will take tough decisions when he becomes President to fix the mess created by President Akufo-Addo’s government.

He, however, notes that the former President does not have a magic wand to fix the mess overnight.

Speaking to Joy News on the AM Show, Sam George said the mess created by government is endemic and will not be easy to address.

“Many people even people within my party would not like what I’m about to say but John Mahama is not a magician. He doesn’t have a magic wand that God willing in 2025 when he is sworn in as President of Ghana he will wave and everything will just change. The mess is endemic, the systemic mess is deep and so when you say we have a migraine to deal with it, absolutely.

“But what John Mahama has is a fantastic opportunity to go down in the annals of our history as the man who hit the reset bottom for this country and that is going to be on him,” Sam George noted.

According to him, John Dramani Mahama will be successful in his quest to do things right because he will not be thinking about winning the next election.

“He is not going to think about the next election. He is coming in to serve one term. His focus must be on fixing and resting our country and taking the tough decisions that this government is unable to take and focusing on resetting Ghana for the next generation,” Sam George added.

Following his election as flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) earlier this year, John Dramani Mahama will be the candidate for the party in the 2024 General Elections.

Mahama is confident that he will beat any candidate that will be presented by the NPP.