The lack of fortified bullion vans for the banking sector has drawn strong criticism from Emmanuel Kotin, the Executive Director of the African Centre for Security and Counter Terrorism.

Mr Kotin expressed his disappointment with the government's failure to prioritize the safety of lives.

This criticism follows a tragic incident at Star oil fuel station at the Ablekuma Fan Milk where an armed robbery operation took place, resulting in the murder of a police officer.

The African Centre for Security and Counter Terrorism believes that the absence of approved bullion vans in the banking sector also contributed to the vulnerability that led to the officer's untimely death.

In an interview with Citi TV monitored by ModernGhana News, Mr. Kotin expressed deep concern about the security gap and urged the Ghana Police Service to take immediate action to protect its officers.

Mr Kotin called on the Ghana Police Service to consider withdrawing their services from banks that continue to use unapproved vehicles as bullion vans.

“I don’t think anybody in his rightful thinking will have the idea of attacking them. That is why I am calling on police personnel to desist from sitting in such bullion vans.

“I know that the operators of such bullion vans are able to get around the rules and the Bank of Ghana because of political connections and political expediency.

"It is about time we do the right thing," Kotin stated, urging the government, banking institutions, and the Ghana Police Service to address the issue promptly and ensure the safety of all involved in the charting of money.