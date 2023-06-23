ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama is coming to correct his mistakes; he will reset Ghana for the next generation – Sam George

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Mahama is coming to correct his mistakes; he will reset Ghana for the next generation – Sam George
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has indicated that indeed John Dramani Mahama made a number of mistakes when he was President in the past.

According to him, after watching from the fence in the last two terms of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has learned from all his mistakes.

Speaking to Joy News on the AM Show, Sam George said he has no doubt that when John Dramani assumes the seat of the Presidency again in 2025, he will correct his past mistakes and take the right decisions that will rest the country for the benefit of the next generation.

“He is not going to think about the next election. He is coming in to serve one term. His focus must be on fixing and resting our country and taking the tough decisions that this government is unable to take and focusing on resetting Ghana for the next generation,” the Ningo Prampram MP said.

Sam George continued, “He [Mahama] has learned from his own mistakes, and don’t get it wrong the first John Mahama administration between 2013 and 2016 did make mistakes. He’s had the benefit of 8 years to sit back, learn from those mistakes, come back, and take the right decisions.”

John Dramani Mahama has already been elected as the flagbearer of the NDC. He will be the candidate of the largest opposition party for the 2024 General Election.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

58 minutes ago

Assin Dansame: Gyakye Quayson pledges to cater for four children of NDC member killed in accident Assin Dansame: Gyakye Quayson pledges to cater for four children of NDC member k...

58 minutes ago

Dont escort bullion vans that are unsafe – Security expert urges police officers Don’t escort bullion vans that are unsafe – Security expert urges police officer...

2 hours ago

Mahama doesn't have magic wand to fix the endemic mess created by Akufo-Addo – Sam George Mahama doesn't have magic wand to fix the endemic mess created by Akufo-Addo – S...

2 hours ago

Mahama is coming to correct his mistakes; he will reset Ghana for the next generation – Sam George Mahama is coming to correct his mistakes; he will reset Ghana for the next gener...

2 hours ago

You are cowards – Security expert slams eyewitnesses of Ablekuma bullion van robbery You are cowards – Security expert slams eyewitnesses of Ablekuma bullion van rob...

3 hours ago

Ban money rituals programming on airwaves — ARS leader Ban money rituals programming on airwaves — ARS leader

3 hours ago

Robbers, hooligans are attacking, butchering and robbing UG students; prompt safety measures needed — Hassan Ayariga Robbers, hooligans are attacking, butchering and robbing UG students; prompt saf...

3 hours ago

Dont be misguided by extremists mouthwatering propaganda – NCCE to Ghanaian youth Don’t be misguided by extremists’ mouthwatering propaganda – NCCE to Ghanaian yo...

3 hours ago

Ablekuma bullion van attack exposes govts lip service to police – James Agalga Ablekuma bullion van attack exposes gov’t’s lip service to police – James Agalga

3 hours ago

Friends mourn with family of policeman killed in Ablekuma bullion van robbery Friends mourn with family of policeman killed in Ablekuma bullion van robbery

More News...
body-container-line