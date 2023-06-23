Mahama is coming to correct his mistakes; he will reset Ghana for the next generation – Sam George

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has indicated that indeed John Dramani Mahama made a number of mistakes when he was President in the past.

According to him, after watching from the fence in the last two terms of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has learned from all his mistakes.

Speaking to Joy News on the AM Show, Sam George said he has no doubt that when John Dramani assumes the seat of the Presidency again in 2025, he will correct his past mistakes and take the right decisions that will rest the country for the benefit of the next generation.

“He is not going to think about the next election. He is coming in to serve one term. His focus must be on fixing and resting our country and taking the tough decisions that this government is unable to take and focusing on resetting Ghana for the next generation,” the Ningo Prampram MP said.

Sam George continued, “He [Mahama] has learned from his own mistakes, and don’t get it wrong the first John Mahama administration between 2013 and 2016 did make mistakes. He’s had the benefit of 8 years to sit back, learn from those mistakes, come back, and take the right decisions.”

John Dramani Mahama has already been elected as the flagbearer of the NDC. He will be the candidate of the largest opposition party for the 2024 General Election.