You are cowards – Security expert slams eyewitnesses of Ablekuma bullion van robbery

President of the Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies (ISDES), Dr. Ishmael Norman has opined that the robbery attack of the bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk on Thursday afternoon appears to be a planned job.

“This appears to be, circumstantially, a planned job,” he said in an interview with Asaase Radio on Friday.

A gang of four armed robbers on Thursday attacked a bullion van at the Star Oil filling station at Ablekuma and killed the Police escort in broad daylight.

The entire incident was captured on the CCTV Camera installed on the premises of the filing station.

Having watched the footage, security expert Dr. Ishmael Norman has slammed the people who were around but did nothing, insisting that they are cowards.

“Apart from the carelessness of the driver, the police officer himself, and the whole idea of escort because this was not an escort for a bullion van. I also believe the people around are full of cowards,” the security expert said.

The President of ISDES further argued, “The security of the nation is not only the duty of government. It’s also the duty of citizens. There was a guy in a blue kind of vehicle and when one of the robbers was moving towards him, you have a vehicle, a vehicle is a weapon, he is coming at you and you couldn’t run him with your vehicle?

"They were on motorcycles you couldn’t run them with your vehicle? If we leave everything to the care of the police, the country’s security will never be strengthened. So I was very angry when I saw that the citizens at the station made no effort. They just took off. Cowards! So these are some of the mistakes I saw in the video.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has assured the public that it is on a manhunt to bring the armed robbers to book to face justice.