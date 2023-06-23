ModernGhana logo
One killed, another in critical condition after gunmen attacked youth base at Binduri

Binduri District was thrown into a state of shock last night around 7pm when armed men attacked a youth base near Binduri market killing one person.

Reports say the unknown gunmen appear nowhere on three motorbikes and shot at a youth base, killing one instantly.

Another person who sustained gunshot wounds was rushed to Bolgatanga regional hospital where he is responding to treatment.

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service are tight-lipped on the matter but our sources say, a serious manhunt has been launched to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

The military and police have visited the crime scene to pick leads.

The residents have been encouraged to volunteer information that may lead to the arrest of the criminals.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

