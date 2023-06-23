ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
23.06.2023 Social News

I'm not soliciting funds for my campaign, disregard fake Facebook account — Naa Koryoo

By Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
I'm not soliciting funds for my campaign, disregard fake Facebook account — Naa Koryoo
23.06.2023 LISTEN

The office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Awutu Senya East constituency, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor has cautioned the general public against persons impersonating her on Facebook.

The PC gave the caution after a series of complaints to the office over the activities of some faceless person using her name and images to solicit funds.

A notice of disclaimer issued on June 22 and signed by the NDC parliamentary candidate Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, seeks to alert unsuspecting patrons of the scam to refrain from endorsing or contributing to the so-called fund.

The notice also recommended that persons that have been added as "friends to such Facebook platforms and accounts should report to Facebook Ltd the criminal activities for the service provider to remove and punish the dubious accounts holders.

She called on the general public to assist her as it seeks to damage her reputation as the Parliamentary Candidate as well as defraud unsuspecting patrons that may want to genuinely contribute to her campaign.

"We remain committed to a clean and transparent campaign to win ASEC 2024 Parliamentary seat, and will therefore not tolerate such illegitimate schemes," she noted.

Below is the notice of disclaimer:

623202315620-0g830m4yyt-img-20230622-wa0089

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mahama doesn't have magic wand to fix the endemic mess created by Akufo-Addo – Sam George Mahama doesn't have magic wand to fix the endemic mess created by Akufo-Addo – S...

1 hour ago

Mahama is coming to correct his mistakes; he will reset Ghana for the next generation – Sam George Mahama is coming to correct his mistakes; he will reset Ghana for the next gener...

1 hour ago

You are cowards – Security expert slams eyewitnesses of Ablekuma bullion van robbery You are cowards – Security expert slams eyewitnesses of Ablekuma bullion van rob...

2 hours ago

I'm not soliciting funds for my campaign, disregard fake Facebook account — Naa Koryoo I'm not soliciting funds for my campaign, disregard fake Facebook account — Naa ...

2 hours ago

Dr Stephen Takyi Expect more floods due to poor city planning — Dr Stephen Takyi

2 hours ago

Ban money rituals programming on airwaves — ARS leader Ban money rituals programming on airwaves — ARS leader

2 hours ago

Robbers, hooligans are attacking, butchering and robbing UG students; prompt safety measures needed — Hassan Ayariga Robbers, hooligans are attacking, butchering and robbing UG students; prompt saf...

2 hours ago

Dont be misguided by extremists mouthwatering propaganda – NCCE to Ghanaian youth Don’t be misguided by extremists’ mouthwatering propaganda – NCCE to Ghanaian yo...

2 hours ago

Ablekuma bullion van attack exposes govts lip service to police – James Agalga Ablekuma bullion van attack exposes gov’t’s lip service to police – James Agalga

2 hours ago

Friends mourn with family of policeman killed in Ablekuma bullion van robbery Friends mourn with family of policeman killed in Ablekuma bullion van robbery

More News...
body-container-line