I'm not soliciting funds for my campaign, disregard fake Facebook account — Naa Koryoo

The office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Awutu Senya East constituency, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor has cautioned the general public against persons impersonating her on Facebook.

The PC gave the caution after a series of complaints to the office over the activities of some faceless person using her name and images to solicit funds.

A notice of disclaimer issued on June 22 and signed by the NDC parliamentary candidate Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, seeks to alert unsuspecting patrons of the scam to refrain from endorsing or contributing to the so-called fund.

The notice also recommended that persons that have been added as "friends to such Facebook platforms and accounts should report to Facebook Ltd the criminal activities for the service provider to remove and punish the dubious accounts holders.

She called on the general public to assist her as it seeks to damage her reputation as the Parliamentary Candidate as well as defraud unsuspecting patrons that may want to genuinely contribute to her campaign.

"We remain committed to a clean and transparent campaign to win ASEC 2024 Parliamentary seat, and will therefore not tolerate such illegitimate schemes," she noted.

