Expect more floods due to poor city planning — Dr Stephen Takyi

Dr Stephen Takyi

23.06.2023 LISTEN

Policy and Planning lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Dr Stephen Takyi has warned that more floods will be recorded during the rainy season.

He also predicted more deaths which often come with floods.

Dr. Takyi blames the situation on the failure of the authorities in the various cities to develop strategic urban plans.

As a planning expert, Dr Takyi noted that indiscriminatory sales of land, especially the wetlands, by land overseers, have contributed to the floods during the rainy seasons.

Dr Stephen Takyi was contributing to a panel discussion on Otec FM’s morning show ‘Nyansapo’ hosted by Captain Koda on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

“If you look at how Ghana's development process has been planned, flooding during the rainy season will account for more deaths, and this will bring residents uprising against the politicians.

“Lands are sold indiscriminately by city authorities and chiefs without hesitation, wetlands are been sold, lands earmarked for social infrastructures are also sold, making it impossible for free flow of rainwater during rainfalls,” he added.

To prevent floods and its related casualties, Dr Takyi advised residents to resist any attempts by city authorities and chiefs to sell lands in flood-prone and reserved areas, to save their lives.