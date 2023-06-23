ModernGhana logo
Rawlings remains our motivation for inner strength - Alhaji Said Sinare

By Japhet Festus Gbede
H.E Alhaji Said Sinare, the immediate past National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has celebrated the late founder of the party, H.E Jerry John Rawlings on his 76th posthumous birthday.

In a statement issued on Wednesday on his official Twitter and Facebook pages, the Rawlings look-alike described his former boss as a role model.

"You nursed dreams, worked tirelessly to accomplish them, and touched lives positively with the products of your endeavours. You ran the life race like a true legend and left great legacies behind. @officeofJJR remains a motivation for inner strength," he stated.

Speaking to the media, the founder of Zongos for NDC, H.E. Alhaji Said Sinare, stated that the late ex-President was a man of patriotism, integrity and loyalty in his principled approach in national affairs, intellectualism in politics, and steadfastness in political allegiance, creating a vacuum truly comparable to the fall of a large tree that leaves the forest bare and empty in Ghanaian politics.

