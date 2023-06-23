ModernGhana logo
Stop putting up structures on utility corridors — ECG

Social News Stop putting up structures on utility corridors — ECG
Mr. Emmanuel Ankomah, General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Tema Region, has advised the public to desist from building across utility corridors.

The construction of buildings on utility lines has become widespread within the Tema Region of the Company, Mr. Ankomah said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

“The disrespect for utility corridors is rampant in all districts under the Tema Region,” he stated.

“This situation has become rather widespread throughout the entire Tema Region, which spans Nungua, Tema, Afienya, Lower Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Prampram, Ningo, Sege, Ada, Sokpoe, Juapong, and surrounding areas.”

Such behaviours, according to him, put the lives and property of the local people and others in jeopardy.

He cited owners of 'chop bars'(Local restaurants), repair shops, and companies using metal containers, including salons, barbershops, and supply stores, as most guilty for the irresponsible intrusion.

Mr Ankomah emphasized that the encroachers build the illegal structures most often near ECG transformers, substations, overhead cables, and utility corridors, which obstruct repair works.

To ensure that such utility corridors were left free for everyone’s safety, he urged state agencies, including Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and the security operatives in the Greater Accra, Eastern, and Volta Regions to take the appropriate actions to protect the state's interest.

GNA

