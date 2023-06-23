Corruption must be fought whether it occurs in the public or private sector – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama on Thursday, June 22, delivered the keynote address on Asset Valuation As A Global Anti-Corruption Tool at the 53rd Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors & Valuers.

In his address, the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) described corruption as an instrument of murder because its effects can lead to the loss of citizens' lives due to the deprivation of critical public infrastructure and services.

He argued that Surveyors, Architects, and Engineers who sign off on poorly constructed or shoddy infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, buildings, and railways can lead to loss of lives due to fatal accidents.

John Dramani Mahama insists that whether corruption takes place in the public or private sector, it must be tackled.

“Corruption is an economic malady. It means different things in different contexts, but, my brothers and sisters, whichever form it takes and no matter the context, corruption is a feature of poor governance and ethics in both public and private sectors.

“And we all know why. Graft thrives due to the layered irresponsibility of institutions and state actors that must fight it. The World Bank explains corruption as the abuse of public office for private gain in the public sector. On the other hand, Transparency International (TI) says corruption within the private sector is the misuse of entrusted power for personal gain.

“Whichever way you visualise it, corruption must be fought whether it occurs in the public or private sector,” John Dramani Mahama stressed.

The World Economic Forum estimates suggest that the global cost of corruption is at least US$2.6 trillion. This equals 5 percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP).

Unfortunately, Ghana also loses billions to corruption annually as is reported in the Auditor-General’s Report.

As part of his campaign promise for the 2024 General Election, John Dramani Mahama has made a pledge to the Ghanaian people that the next NDC government will curb corruption.