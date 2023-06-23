Toobu demands more investigation into Ablekuma bullion van attack

23.06.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament’s Defense and Interior Committee, Peter Lanchene Toobu, believes that a thorough investigation into the bullion van robbery at Ablekuma Fanmilk in the Greater Accra Region, which led to the killing of a police officer, will reveal important details about the incident.

He believes that the CCTV footage if properly examined, will provide more information about the robbery.

On Thursday, a policeman was killed in a daylight robbery attack on a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk in Accra.

The police officer was only identified as Amoah, according to his name tag.

Speaking to Citi News, the Wa West MP, Mr. Toobu, said that there is more to the investigation than meets the eye.

“The fact that the vehicle reversed and then met the arrival of the robbers means that they had been following them for some time. If you look at the way the robber shot the officer dead, he looks like a properly trained person. The driver in the van was not hurt, which suggests that it may have been an inside job, and I am confident that the investigation will unravel this daylight robbery.”

“Under normal circumstances, when a bullion van stops, the police officer is supposed to get out of the van before anyone who is supposed to bring the cash to the truck gets close to the van. The cash has to be escorted from the security room to the truck. But in this scenario, you will realize that the cash was already out. So after shooting the police officer, they had the opportunity to pick up the cash from wherever it was,” he added.

—citinewsroom