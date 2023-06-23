Corruption is an instrument of murder; a feature of poor governance – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has stressed the need to fight corruption, noting that it is a feature of poor governance.

According to the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), corruption has no good side no matter the form or shape it takes in any society.

In his description of corruption as an instrument of murder, John Dramani Mahama further explained that it can lead to the loss of lives of citizens due to the deprivation of critical public infrastructure and services.

“Corruption is an instrument of murder. Its effects can lead to loss of citizens lives due to deprivation of critical public infrastructure and services. Surveyors, Architects, and Engineers who sign-off on poorly constructed or shoddy infrastructure projects like roads, bridges, buildings, and railways can lead to loss of lives due to fatal accidents.

“Corruption is, therefore, an economic malady. It means different things in different contexts, but, my brothers and sisters, whichever form it takes and no matter the context, corruption is a feature of poor governance and ethics in both public and private sectors,” John Dramani Mahama said in his address.

He was delivering the keynote address on Asset Valuation As A Global Anti-Corruption Tool at the 53rd Annual Conference of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors & Valuers, Ilorin-Kwara State.

In his view, the Ghanaian politician noted that corruption thrives due to the layered irresponsibility of institutions and state actors that must fight it.

Mahama is of the strong conviction that corruption must be fought whether it occurs in the public or private sector.