23.06.2023

Minority calls for urgent action to tackle flooding in Accra

Minority in Parliament is calling on the government to urgently provide funds to desilt major drains in Accra to help mitigate the impact of flooding in the capital.

This follows the heavy rainfall on Wednesday, June 21, which the Caucus says led to injuries and property damage in parts of Accra.

In a statement on the floor of Parliament, Minority Chief Whip Governs Agbodza called for immediate action from the government to address the perennial flooding.

“It is not beyond the capability of Parliament to help the relevant agencies to finance the needed interventions to save lives and desilting major drains and gutters in Accra cannot be something beyond the funding of the government and with the approval of Parliament and that is why I call upon the House to take this opportunity to invite our colleague Minister of Works and Housing to brief the House as soon as he can.”

Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh, however, says the Works and Housing Committee of Parliament should be more proactive in its work to help contain the situation.

“More often than not, the matter occurs, and then we tend to call on the Speaker to make a referral or rather expect the sector minister to be called upon to appraise the House and so what? It is high time our Committee leaders also get a bit proactive. These disasters have been occurring, and we would have expected the Committee on Works and Housing to at least, by now, start visiting some of these places and also coming to brief the House.”

