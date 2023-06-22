ACCPA engages media professionals on China-Ghana relations

The Africa-China Centre for Policy & Advisory (ACCPA) on Wednesday, June 21, held a one-day media training for practitioners in Accra on China-Ghana relations.

The sensitisation workshop was held at the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana (UG), Legon.

The motive behind the training was to introduce selected journalists in Ghana, (from TV, Radio, Newspapers, and Online blogs), etc. to key insights regarding tracking, researching, reporting, and analyzing China’s relations with Ghana in particular and Africa in general.

Speaking at the training organised by the Africa-China Centre for Policy & Advisory in partnership with the Confucius Institute at UG, ACCPA Executive Director Paul Frimpong said he strongly believes the media plays a critical role in shaping bilateral relations between Ghana and China.

He stressed, is the reason ACCPA is committed to offering such training across the continent to help media professionals pursue rewarding careers.

Paul Frimpong during the training did a presentation on why China is now Africa’s favorite partner.

He explained that one of the key reasons for the continuous rise of Sino-Africa relations can be linked to the late 1990s, when many countries on the continent were in dire need of critical infrastructure, and the only country that showed up was China.

This he stressed has yielded tangible infrastructure development across Ghana.

During the training, the Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute, Professor Jimin Wang engaged the media on the relevance of culture and people to exchanges between China and Ghana.

In his presentation, he opened up on opportunities available at his outfit to help Ghanaians who are interested in learning the Chinese language to tap into the opportunities emanating from Ghana-China relations.

According to him, his outfit has given out scholarships this year, and the plan is to do more next year.

On his part, a Senior Research Fellow of the ACCPA Dr. Isaac Ankrah delivered a presentation on the historical journey of the media landscape and the roles media reporting and analysis play in Ghana’s engagement with international partners.

He focused on Ghana-China media reporting with case studies.

According to ACCPA, this will not be the last engagement with the media in Ghana as several programmes have been lined up.