We’re not recruiting – EC debunks fake advert on social media

Electoral Commission (EC) has denied claims circulating on social media that it is currently recruiting staff.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, June 22, the Commission described the job advert as fake and warned the public to disregard it.

Acting Head of Public Affairs Mr. Michael Boadu who signed the statement said, "The attention of the Electoral Commission has been drawn to an advertisement circulating on various social media platforms to the effect that the Commission is undertaking a recruitment exercise."

He added: "The General Public is informed that the Commission is NOT carrying out any recruitment exercise. The Public is advised to disregard the said advertisement."

The electoral management body’s statement comes days after a purported recruitment advert went viral on social media platforms calling on qualified Ghanaians to apply for various positions at the Electoral Commission.

Read a copy of the full statement below;